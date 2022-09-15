38-year-old man attacked at Georgetown Royal Farms dies Tuesday, police say

The 38-year-old man struck in the head multiple times with a baseball bat last week inside a Georgetown Royal Farms died on Tuesday, Delaware State Police announced.

The man, identified by police as Paul McCarter of Georgetown, was taken to Christiana Hospital with "minimal brain activity" following the assault, according to court records.

State troopers said they were called along with Georgetown police at 9:50 p.m. on Friday to the Royal Farms at 20579 Dupont Highway for a reported assault. The following day, police arrested and charged 24-year-old Kevin Shorter of Georgetown with attempted murder. Police have not released updated charges.

Shorter remains incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institution on $155,000 bail. A trial date has not yet been set.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Detective D. Grassi at 302-365-8441 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Information can also be reported online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

