38-year-old man charged with murder in SODO road rage shooting

A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder in a SODO road rage shooting that left a 68-year-old man dead.

Angel Anthony Valderrama is accused of fatally shooting Bob Jensen on July 21.

The suspect first told Seattle police that he fired his gun because he felt threatened as the two got out of their vehicles and approached one another.

The confrontation started when the suspect told police he refused to let a truck driven by Jenson merge in front of him when both were on Fourth Avenue South.

Both got out at an intersection next to Costco, and prosecutors said Valderrama drew his gun and shot Jensen in the stomach.

The incident was recorded on surveillance video.

Jenson was described as a big-hearted man who was beloved in his community of Tukwila.

While Valderrama had a legal concealed carry permit, police said they have had a number of interactions with him related to his possession of multiple guns.

Prosecutors asked a judge to hold Valderrama in jail on $2 million bail.