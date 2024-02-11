38-year-old man charged with trafficking meth after traffic stop
A recent traffic stop in Carroll County led to a methamphetamine arrest, according to deputies.
Carroll County deputies said 38-year-old Eddie Jarrett was found with about six ounces of suspected methamphetamine.
Deputies also found a large amount of cash.
Jarrett was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
The Carrollton Police Department and University of West Georgia Police Department assisted with the investigation, deputies said.
