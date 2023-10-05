38-year-old man in critical condition after being struck by car in Dewey Beach

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Dewey Beach Saturday.

Around 10:20 a.m., the victim was walking west across Coastal Highway at Rodney Avenue. He was within a crosswalk, according to the Dewey Beach Police Department. A 38-year-old man driving a Honda Accord northbound on Coastal Highway failed to stop at the crosswalk, striking the victim, police said.

The victim was airlifted to Christiana Medical Center where police said he is in critical condition.

No other information has been released.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is assisting Dewey Beach police with the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Dewey Beach Police Department at 302-227-1110.

