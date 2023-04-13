38-year-old man dead after being found with a gunshot wound to the head in SUV in Washington Park

A man was pronounced dead after he was found inside an SUV in Washington Park with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to shots fired and found the man inside the white SUV at 11 E. 57th St. around 3 a.m. Thursday, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced.

The Cook County medical examiner identified the man as 38-year-old Arasat Razik.

Police also found two bullet holes in the SUV’s windshield.

The investigation is ongoing.