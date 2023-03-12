38-year-old man found shot to death Sunday inside a Belleville home

A man was found shot to death early Sunday inside a Belleville home in the 400 block of 29th Street, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Paul Kirby, 38, of Belleville. Kirby was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:40 a.m., according to Calvin Dye Sr. of the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.

Belleville police responded to the 911 call at 1:21 a.m. , according to a news release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. They found Kirby dead inside the home.

Belleville police activated the Major Case Squad. Belleville police MSgt. Shane Brown is serving as the squad’s deputy commander.

Twenty-five investigators are working on the case, the release states.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793.

Senior Editor Todd Eschman contributed to this report.