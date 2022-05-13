38-year-old man killed in Suffolk shooting, police say

Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Suffolk, police said.

Dispatchers received several calls about shots being fired in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane, near Planters Park, around 7:45 p.m., police said. When police arrived, officers found Dimitrius Trevell Bryant, of Suffolk, had been shot.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories