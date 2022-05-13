38-year-old man killed in Suffolk shooting, police say

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Suffolk, police said.

Dispatchers received several calls about shots being fired in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane, near Planters Park, around 7:45 p.m., police said. When police arrived, officers found Dimitrius Trevell Bryant, of Suffolk, had been shot.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com