38-year-old man stabbed to death after argument in Madera, police say

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death after an argument in Madera Sunday night.

The homicide happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Nebraska and Riverside Drive, according to Madera Sgt. Brent Cederquist.

Cederquist said the victim was walking in the area when a car stopped near him. A man got out of the vehicle and the two began fighting. During the fight, the victim was stabbed and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was available.