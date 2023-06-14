38-year-old man vanishes after fall off cliff into Pacific Ocean, California cops say

A search for a man who plummeted off a Mendocino County cliff into the Pacific Ocean has been suspended, California sheriff’s officials reported.

A 38-year-old Mendocino man fell “a great distance” from a cliff near Big River Beach at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, June 10, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

An onlooker reported seeing the man, who “appeared unresponsive,” floating face-down in the water, sheriff’s officials said.

Firefighters in a boat and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter searched for the man but could not find him, the sheriff’s office said.

Search efforts continued the next day with a drone, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities suspended the search after failing to find the man.

Woman sexually assaulted as she entered popular hiking trail, California police say

300-pound cannon vanished from a historic fort in Pennsylvania. Now search is on

14-year-old saved as flames engulf vehicle in deadly police chase, California cops say