38-year-old man vanishes after telling family he’s going on a walk, Texas police say

A 38-year-old man vanished after telling his family he was heading out for a walk over the weekend, according to police in Texas.

Lester Mabry was reported missing after he did not return home from his walk, the Friendswood Police Department said in a Dec. 11 Facebook post.

Mabry was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the 100 Block of Clearview Avenue, authorities said. His sister said he was wearing gray Puma tennis shoes, dark blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt, and he’s about 6 feet tall.

Authorities said Mabry is new the area.

The Friendswood Police Department and Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department have searched the areas around Clear Creek but have been unable to find him, according to the news release.

If you have seen Mabry or have any information about his disappearance, authorities ask you to call police at 281-996-3300.

Friendswood is about 20 miles southeast of Houston.

