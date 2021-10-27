38-year-old mother poses as teenage girl online to catch pedophiles

A 38-year-old Connecticut mother is posing online as a 15-year-old to expose pedophiles.

Roo Powell is featured in the new Discovery+ docuseries, Undercover Underage, which will premiere on Nov. 2. The series will show how the mother of three transforms herself into a 15-year-old girl to lure and expose online sex predators.

One of the episodes shows Powell posing as Floris, “an emotionally fragile high school student from Stamford,” according to the Daily Beast, which obtained early access to the series.

Floris enters online chatrooms under her youthful guise, where she is promptly contacted by several older men who appear to have a sexual interest. The messages she receives from these men “range from the disgusting to the disgraceful to the outright abominable."

While going on FaceTime and Snapchat to communicate with the men, Powell uses several lighting and makeup tricks to appear some 20 years younger, even setting up a fake bedroom set in her home that appears to belong to a teenage girl.

She works with several assistants, including Norwalk Police Department Detective Mark Suda, who pretends to be Powell's uber driver when she meets in person with the online contacts. Once she has gathered enough evidence about a predator, she hands it over to the police.

Powell leads the nonprofit organization Safe from Online Sex Abuse, which advocates for children's safety online.

"SOSA rejects the notion that online sex abuse and exploitation is an inevitable result of widespread internet use," the organization's website reads. "Our work supports abuse survivors, spearheads child abuse prevention initiatives, advocates for better internet, supports Internet Crimes Against Children task forces, and signal boosts the work of other organizations who strive to make a difference for kids all over the world."

