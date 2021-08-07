Man who struck, killed Raleigh pedestrian did not have driver’s license, police say

A man has been charged in the death of a Raleigh woman who was fatally struck by a car late Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., Jessica Laurel Davis, 38, was crossing the street at an unmarked part of East Millbrook Road and walked into the path of an oncoming car, according to a copy of the police report.

The collision occurred between Memory Lane and Old Wake Forest Road, in the northern part of the city, police said.

Davis had crossed four lanes before she was hit.

Police said she was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver was not speeding and did not attempt to avoid her, the police report says.

Jose Jaime Moral-Alvarez, of Raleigh, was charged with driving without a license, failing to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, said Donna-maria Harris, a police spokeswoman.