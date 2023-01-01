38-year-old woman is killed and her 5-year-old daughter hurt in shooting on New Year's Eve

A 38-year-old woman was killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in Akron.

Akron police officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 8 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1300 block of Brittain Road.

Officers found the woman unresponsive with an apparent fatal gunshot wound and her daughter struck by a bullet. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, and the girl was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

A neighbor told police he heard two to three shots. Akron police Capt. Dave Laughlin said there was no indication anyone else was living at the residence.

Laughlin said detectives are working to identify a suspect they believe left the home after the shooting, based on neighbors' statements and doorbell-camera footage, which still has to be reviewed.

Summit County Children Services has been notified to assist with the child.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Or call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS or texts TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article will be updated as police seek to identify and detain a suspect.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Woman, 38, killed and girl, 5, wounded on New Year's Eve in Akron