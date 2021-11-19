A 38-year-old woman was shot and killed in Accomac last week.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of gunshot victim in the 22000 block of Daugherty Road just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

They found the victim, Chikira Antrice Fletcher of Daugherty, unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office. She was pronounced dead at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Her body was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Accomack County Sheriff's Office Lt. Joshua Marsh said others were at the residence when the shooting occurred. He declined to say whether the shots were fired from inside or outside of the home.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or submit a tip through their website.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 38-year-old woman shot and killed in Accomac