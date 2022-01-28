38 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jan. 28—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Diane Michel, 4471 Cottage Park, Dayton; indicted on one count of grand theft (direct).

Chyasa Canyon, 712 Gordon Smith Blvd., #10, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Langston Harvey Campbell, 7322 Bernard Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jamon Clausell, 12017 Cedar Creek Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Kya Renee Green-Brown, 508 W. North St., Arcanum; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and furnishing false information to avoid citation, and certified back to the lower court on one count each of driving under financial responsibility law suspension and speed limits.

Michael Christopher Sefton, 1224 Bonacker Ave., #2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of escape, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anitra Michelle Cook, 11907 Cedar Creek Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of retaliation and aggravated menacing (direct).

Blade Saxon Baldridge, 1916 Sheffield St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension.

Megan Kaye Duff, 710 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haley Breidel, 6727 Highland Greenes Drive, 305E, West Chester; certified back to the lower court on one count of contempt of court.

Jennifer Lynn Fuller, 6930 Mount Vernon St., #20, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Tyler A. Hollon, 112 S. Clinton St., Apt. 301, Middletown; indicted on two counts of aggravated menacing, and one count each of carrying concealed weapons (direct), and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct).

K'Sean R. Payne, 516 S. Sutphin St., Apt. 4, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Derick Gibson, 1601 Taylor Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Michael Ramone Andrew Berry, 5717 Lantana Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Christopher K. Fee, 2290 Hibiscus Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Braeden Kyle Kroener-Fein, 133 W. Hatt Swank Road, Loveland; indicted on one count each of grand theft and misuse of credit cards.

Maurice J. Weaver, LKA 523 Oak St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Joseph P. Bene, Lebanon Correction Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Cassondra Judith Owens, 336 Victory Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and forgery.

Terrell Antwain White Sr., 1090 Iron Gate Lane, Apt. A, Columbus; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Anne Marie Powell, 6493 S. Ohio 73, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Oliver D. Simons, 327 Hollywood Blvd., Xenia; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possessing drug abuse instruments; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jenna L. Combs, 3717 Fiesta Way, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Antonio Phillips, 2505 Rack Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; vehicular assault; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Lisa Marie Abney, 521 S. River St., Apt. 6, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Michael Harper, 708 Old Main St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, and felonious assault.

Heather Machelle Webb, 4733 Roosevelt Ave., Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Charles Scott Short, 110 Main St., Morrow; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs.

Donald Partin, 1798 Singleton Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

Edward Donel Julious, 36 Anderson-Ferry Road, #1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Dawn Brewer, 15 Chillicothe Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering children, and obstructing official business.

Joshua Eric Bolin, 2636 Ohio 47, Ansonia; indicted on one count each of robbery and theft of drugs.

Shannon Marie Greene, 1595 Hilltree Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Jason Jonathan Dakin, 24499 Orange Hill, Danville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kadar Five Reece Gardner, 5503 Autumn Woods Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Amy Jo Crouch, 1109 Edison St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

George Ablsom Wallen, 860 Laurel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs.