This $38 portable power bank charges your iPhone while wirelessly charging your Apple Watch

If you have an Apple Watch you obviously also have an iPhone because otherwise the watch is useless. Since you have both, wouldn’t it be nice to have a single portable power pack that can charge each one? The IQIYI MFi Certified Apple Watch and iPhone Charger has a wireless charging disc for the Apple Watch, and it also has a USB port so you can connect your Lightning cable and charge up your iPhone. It’s a must-have, and it’s discounted today on Amazon.

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

Related stories

Crazy deal slashes a popular wireless charger to just $7

Control four different devices with Alexa thanks to this $28 smart power strip

How to charge your laptop in your car with one $17 device

Function– IQIYI Apple watch and phone charger charges your Apple watch and phone simultaneously. With built-in integrated magnetic charging module and USB port, it is ideal for all 38mm 42mm 44mm 40mm Apple Watch models. Apple Watch Series 1/2, Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch Nike+, Apple Watch Hermès, Apple Watch Edition and iPhone, smartphones, cameras, PSP gamer etc.

Certified Quality and Safety — Apple MFi Certified .With built-in magnetic charging module, this apple watch charger is a certified product. The ABS cover/surface feels smoothly for your hand .Multi-Protection – Flame retardant material, over-current, over-voltage, over-heat and short-circuit protection ensure secure charging for your Apple watch and phone

Portable — Super compact design makes it in a pocket size, you can take it with you anywhere, especially on trip. This charger can fully charge your Apple watch 3 times from 0% to 100%, or charge your iPhone 7 from 0% to 85%

Ideal Charging Companion for Home Office and Travel: It is with super compact design saving your space on the desk and easily being slipped into your travel bag.

You Will Get–18 months manufacturer warranty and life-time service support; Apple MFi Certified Wireless Charger Power Bank for Apple Watch and phone

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com