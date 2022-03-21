38 shell casings found at Parkland apartment where 15-year-old boy was killed

Three guns were used to shoot up the Parkland apartment of a teenage boy fatally gunned down last weekend, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The 15-year-old victim has not been publicly identified.

Deputies were called about 8:45 p.m. Saturday to the Heatherstone Apartments in the 10400 block of 19th Avenue Court South and found the teen dead inside.

A man also reportedly was shot but left the area in a vehicle before deputies arrived. Investigators have not been able to identify or locate him.

Detectives found 38 casings from three different guns at the scene.

“We believe this was targeted and is gang-related,” sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said Monday.

Although investigators believe the shooting was targeted, they are unsure if the teenager was the intended target.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the homicide, which is the 13th being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department this year. There have been 31 homicides countywide so far in 2022.