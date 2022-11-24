38 things Donald Trump has said about Russia

Theara Coleman, Staff writer
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump. Illustrated | Getty Images

Here are 38 things Donald Trump has said about President Biden:

On the Russo-Ukrainian War

  1. "We have to be very smart and very nimble. We have to know what to say, what to do. And we are saying exactly the wrong thing. We'll end up in a World War III." [Oct. 9, 2022]

  2. "They actually taunted him, if you really look at it, our country and our so-called leadership taunted Putin. I would listen, I would say, you know, they're almost forcing him to go [into Ukraine] with what they're saying. The rhetoric was so dumb." [Oct. 9, 2022]

  3. "With potentially hundreds of thousands of people dying, we must demand the immediate negotiation of the peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III, and there will be nothing left of our planet all because stupid people didn't have a clue." [Oct. 8, 2022]

  4. "It doesn't make sense that Russia and Ukraine aren't sitting down and working out some kind of an agreement. If they don't do it soon, there will be nothing left but death, destruction, and carnage." [Apr. 8, 2022]

  5. "And now add to that what's going on in Ukraine. That's a genocide." [Apr. 13, 2022]

  6. "Just when you thought it couldn't get worse, Joe Biden totally failed to deter Russia's disgraceful invasion of Ukraine. All of those people are dead. Putin's heinous attack on a proud and sovereign nation shocks the conscience of every person of goodwill." [Mar. 28, 2022]

  7. "You say, what's the purpose of this? They had a country. You could see it was a country where there was a lot of love, and we're doing it because, you know, somebody wants to make his country larger, or he wants to put it back the way it was when actually it didn't work very well." [Mar. 15, 2022]

  8. "I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he's going to go in and be a peacekeeper." [Feb. 24, 2022]

On Russian President Vladamir Putin

  1. "…As Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain … Why did the mayor of Moscow's wife give the Bidens, both of them, $3.5 million dollars? I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it." [Mar. 29, 2022]

  2. "This doesn't seem to be the same Putin that I was dealing with. But I will tell you, he wouldn't have changed if I were dealing with him, he wouldn't have changed." [Mar. 11, 2022]

  3. "I knew Putin very well. I got along with him great. He liked me. I liked him. I mean, you know, he's a tough cookie, got a lot of the great charm and a lot of pride. But the way he — and he loves his country, you know? He loves his country." [Feb. 22, 2022]

  4. "I knew that he always wanted Ukraine. I used to talk to him about it. I said, 'You can't do it. You're not going to do it.' But I could see that he wanted it. I used to ask him. We used to talk about it at length," [Feb. 22, 2022]

  5. "I got along great with President Putin. I liked him, he liked me. That's a good thing, not a bad thing." [Apr. 19, 2021]

  6. "Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It's called Trump Derangement Syndrome!" [Jul. 18, 2018]

  7. "I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing." [Mar. 21, 2018]

  8. "The new joke in town is that Russia leaked the disastrous DNC e-mails, which should never have been written (stupid), because Putin likes me." [Jul. 25, 2016]

  9. "Putin has shown the world what happens when America has weak leaders. Peace Through Strength!" [Apr. 28, 2014]

  10. "America is at a great disadvantage. Putin is ex-KGB, Obama is a community organizer. Unfair." [Apr.17, 2014]

  11. "I believe Putin will continue to rebuild the Russian Empire. He has zero respect for Obama or the U.S.!" [Mar. 21, 2014]

  12. "While Putin is scheming and beaming on how to take over the World, President Obama is watching March Madness (basketball)!" [Mar. 20, 2014]

  13. ​​"Putin's letter is a masterpiece for Russia and a disaster for the U.S. He is lecturing to our President." [Sep.12, 2013]

  14. "Putin says Russia can't allow a weakening of its nuclear deterrent — U.S. wants to reduce — are we crazy?" [Jun. 21, 2013]

On Russia interfering with U.S. elections.

  1. "I'm very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don't want Trump!" [Jul. 24, 2018]

  2. "I have felt very strongly that while Russia's actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election, let me be totally clear in saying … that I accept our American intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place." [Jul. 17, 2018]

  3. "I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today." [Jul. 16, 2018]

  4. "My people came to me, [Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats came to me, some others, they said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this, I don't see any reason why it would be." [Jul. 16, 2018]

  5. "In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't.' The sentence should have been: 'I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia. Sort of a double negative." [Jul. 17, 2018]

  6. "Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!" [Feb. 16, 2018]

  7. "I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion." [Jul. 9, 2017]

  8. "The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer-funded charade end?" [May 8, 2017]

  9. "By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them?"  [Jun. 22, 2017]

  10. "Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems and played up by the media in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!" [Feb. 26, 2017]

On whether he was a Russian agent

  1. "I never worked for Russia … Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it's a disgrace that you even ask that question because it's a whole big fat hoax. It's just a hoax." [Jan.14, 2019]

On U.S.-Russia relations

  1. Trump jokingly told RNC donors that the U.S. should put the Chinese flag on F-22 jets and "bomb the s--t out of Russia." [Mar. 5, 2022]

  2. "I have been FAR tougher on Russia than Obama, Bush or Clinton. Maybe tougher than any other President. At the same time, as I have often said, getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. I fully expect that someday we will have good relations with Russia again!" [Jan. 12, 2019]

  3. "Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?" [Apr.11, 2018]

  4. "When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing? There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!" [Nov.11, 2017]

  5. "I am not angry at Russia (or China) because their leaders are far smarter than ours. We need real leadership, and fast, before it is too late" [Sep. 6, 2013]

