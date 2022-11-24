38 things Donald Trump has said about Russia

Here are 38 things Donald Trump has said about President Biden:

"I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful. I said, 'How smart is that?' And he's going to go in and be a peacekeeper." [ Feb. 24, 2022 ]

"You say, what's the purpose of this? They had a country. You could see it was a country where there was a lot of love, and we're doing it because, you know, somebody wants to make his country larger, or he wants to put it back the way it was when actually it didn't work very well." [ Mar. 15, 2022 ]

"Just when you thought it couldn't get worse, Joe Biden totally failed to deter Russia's disgraceful invasion of Ukraine. All of those people are dead. Putin's heinous attack on a proud and sovereign nation shocks the conscience of every person of goodwill." [ Mar. 28, 2022 ]

"And now add to that what's going on in Ukraine. That's a genocide." [ Apr. 13, 2022 ]

"It doesn't make sense that Russia and Ukraine aren't sitting down and working out some kind of an agreement. If they don't do it soon, there will be nothing left but death, destruction, and carnage." [ Apr. 8, 2022]

"With potentially hundreds of thousands of people dying, we must demand the immediate negotiation of the peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III, and there will be nothing left of our planet all because stupid people didn't have a clue." [ Oct. 8, 2022 ]

"They actually taunted him, if you really look at it, our country and our so-called leadership taunted Putin. I would listen, I would say, you know, they're almost forcing him to go [into Ukraine] with what they're saying. The rhetoric was so dumb." [ Oct. 9, 2022 ]

"We have to be very smart and very nimble. We have to know what to say, what to do. And we are saying exactly the wrong thing. We'll end up in a World War III." [ Oct. 9, 2022 ]

"…As Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain … Why did the mayor of Moscow's wife give the Bidens, both of them, $3.5 million dollars? I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it." [Mar. 29, 2022]

"This doesn't seem to be the same Putin that I was dealing with. But I will tell you, he wouldn't have changed if I were dealing with him, he wouldn't have changed." [Mar. 11, 2022]

"I knew Putin very well. I got along with him great. He liked me. I liked him. I mean, you know, he's a tough cookie, got a lot of the great charm and a lot of pride. But the way he — and he loves his country, you know? He loves his country." [Feb. 22, 2022]

"I knew that he always wanted Ukraine. I used to talk to him about it. I said, 'You can't do it. You're not going to do it.' But I could see that he wanted it. I used to ask him. We used to talk about it at length," [Feb. 22, 2022]

"I got along great with President Putin. I liked him, he liked me. That's a good thing, not a bad thing." [Apr. 19, 2021]

"Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It's called Trump Derangement Syndrome!" [Jul. 18, 2018]

"I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing." [Mar. 21, 2018]

"The new joke in town is that Russia leaked the disastrous DNC e-mails, which should never have been written (stupid), because Putin likes me." [Jul. 25, 2016]

"Putin has shown the world what happens when America has weak leaders. Peace Through Strength!" [Apr. 28, 2014]

"America is at a great disadvantage. Putin is ex-KGB, Obama is a community organizer. Unfair." [Apr.17, 2014]

"I believe Putin will continue to rebuild the Russian Empire. He has zero respect for Obama or the U.S.!" [Mar. 21, 2014]

"While Putin is scheming and beaming on how to take over the World, President Obama is watching March Madness (basketball)!" [Mar. 20, 2014]

​​"Putin's letter is a masterpiece for Russia and a disaster for the U.S. He is lecturing to our President." [Sep.12, 2013]