At 39 aircraft, China sets new high for Taiwan defence zone incursion

FILE PHOTO: Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen waves to the media aboard the PFG-1112 Ming Chuan, a Perry-class guided missile frigate, after a commissioning ceremony at Kaohsiung's Zuoying naval base
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A total of 39 Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence zone on Saturday, the defence ministry in Taipei said, setting a new high for missions which have infuriated the island's government and further raised tensions with Beijing.

Taiwan, a democratically governed island that is claimed by China, has complained for over a year of repeated missions near it by China's air force, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

Taiwanese fighters scrambled against the 39 Chinese aircraft in two waves on Saturday, the Taiwan Defence Ministry said. It said Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them.

That was one more aircraft than on Friday, the day China marked its national day, which was at the time more planes than the country had ever sent before to harry Taiwan's air defence zone.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that on Saturday the Chinese aircraft first came during the day - 20 aircraft - followed on Saturday night by a further 19. Most of the aircraft were J-16 and Su-30 fighters, it added.

The aircraft on both missions flew near the Pratas, the ministry said, in separate statements late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang condemned China for its actions on Saturday, saying the country was engaging in military aggression and damaging regional peace.

China has yet to comment.

It has previously said such flights were to protect the country's sovereignty and aimed against "collusion" between Taiwan and the United States, the island's most important international backer.

Taiwan marks its national day next Sunday, with a major speech by President Tsai Ing-wen and military parade in central Taipei, which will include a fly-by of fighter jets.

China has stepped up military and political pressure to try to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedom and democracy.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China marks national day with mass air incursion near Taiwan

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Friday to warn away 25 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, the defence ministry in Taipei said, the same day as China marked its national day, the founding of the People's Republic of China. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Taiwan angered by Chinese air force's largest ever incursion

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan sharply criticised China on Saturday after Beijing marked the founding of the People's Republic of China with the largest ever incursion by the Chinese air force into the island's air defence zone. Taiwan, a democratically governed island that is claimed by China, has complained for more than a year of repeated missions near it by China's air force, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Record number of Chinese military jets and nuclear bombers fly through Taiwan airspace

    China stepped up its campaign of intimidation over Taiwan by sending a record number of fighter jets including nuclear bombers into its neighbour's airspace.

  • China sends 38 fighter planes toward Taiwan on National Day

    China sent 38 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in the largest display of force this year on China's National Day. The People’s Liberation Army flew 25 fighter jets Friday in the first maneuver, then sent an additional 13 planes that night. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

  • Majestic Gold (CVE:MJS) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Why estate tax changes mean more families will have to pay

    Yahoo Finance's Denitsa Tsekova details the impact of a estate tax change.

  • CORRECTED-Fast-food chains close some indoor seating as U.S. cities mandate vaccine checks

    As New York, San Francisco and a few other U.S. cities and counties require restaurants to check proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors, some fast-food chains are simply shutting their seating areas altogether - a move that may dent their sales. The burger chain White Castle shut the seating sections in its more than 20 New York City locations in September, after New York City began asking customers over the age of 12 to prove they received at least one does of the vaccine in order to eat indoors. By eliminating dine-in options, restaurants are forced to rely entirely on carry-out, drive-thru and delivery orders – which are generally more profitable.

  • President Biden’s support among Black voters, key demographics dips

    President Joe Biden’s approval rating with Black voters has taken a dip. According to a new poll by The Associated […] The post President Biden’s support among Black voters, key demographics dips appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 5 Stocks to Play the Steel Industry’s Revival

    Steel companies are benefiting from surging demand and prices, and the future looks bright. Yet, the stocks remain among Wall Street’s cheapest.

  • Russian Billionaire Oleg Tinkov to Pay $500 Million for U.S. Tax Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- TCS Group’s billionaire founder Oleg Tinkov agreed to pay more than $500 million and pleaded guilty in a 2013 U.S. fraud case that accused him of concealing assets to evade paying taxes, the Justice Department said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and Drou

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Merck Rockets On Covid Pill; Disney Gains On 'Black Widow' Settlement; Biden Makes Move

    The Dow Jones rose as Merck stock surged. Disney gained after it settled with Scarlett Johansson. Joe Biden made an infrastructure bill move.

  • 49ers activate DL Maurice Hurst off Injured Reserve

    The #49ers activated DL Maurice Hurst off Injured Reserve.

  • The single flawed assumption that sunk Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan

    As the Afghan army evaporated, so did any chance of an orderly exit.

  • Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world. Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

  • Lawyers criticize Mexican government for releasing texts in student kidnap case

    Lawyers for relatives of 43 student teachers who disappeared in southern Mexico seven years ago criticized the government's disclosure on Friday of conversations between alleged criminals and authorities linked to the case. The remains of only three of the students have been positively identified. A document released by the government from the investigation of the disappearances indicates that a high-ranking member of the criminal group Guerreros Unidos asked police to hand over the students the night they disappeared in the city of Iguala.

  • Eating Yogurt and Cheese May Be Good for Your Heart—Here's Why

    Those with heart issues—as well as those looking to boost heart health in general—are often advised to eat low-fat dairy products, but new research in PLOS Medicine suggests that may not be the only option.Researchers looked at 4,150 Swedish men and women in their early 60s, an age group considered high risk when it comes to cardiovascular health. Over the course of about 16 years, they supplied dietary data and heart events, as well as blood samples that allowed researchers to track their level

  • More pregnant people being hospitalized with COVID in Dallas — most are unvaccinated

    The study “offers a snapshot” of what’s happening among pregnant people in other communities across the country.

  • China gorges on American grain-fed beef amid shrinking supplies from Down Under

    As Australian beef exports to China wither amid diplomatic tensions, demand there for U.S. grain-fed beef has soared, fuelled by the appetites of a growing Chinese middle class. Hotpot restaurants, Japanese barbecue chains and steakhouses, all expanding in the world's No. 2 economy, are swapping out Australian beef for U.S. meat. Several Australian suppliers were banned last year and shipments from others take too long to clear customs.

  • A scientific hunch. Then silence. Until the world needed a lifesaving vaccine.

    PHILADELPHIA - For months, the postcards and letters have flowed in from across the world, slipped under the door of Drew Weissman's austere fourth-floor office at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. Brisbane, Australia. Lynnwood, Wash. New York City. In looping cursive, strangers write to thank this reticent 62-year-old scientist whose years of painstaking work with a scientific partner, Katalin Kariko, formed the backbone of coronavirus vaccines.Subscribe to The Post Mo

  • China appoints new Xinjiang governor amid abuse accusations

    China has appointed a new governor for Xinjiang where the ruling Communist Party is accused of carrying out mass detentions and other abuses against members of the Uyghur and other Muslim minority groups. A former vice governor, Erkin Tuniyaz gained some notoriety for delivering a vociferous defense of Chinese policies in the northwestern region, particularly the use of facilities critics call detention centers but which China says are intended for vocational training and deradicalization and turning the region's residents away from terrorism and extremism. Tuniyaz, 59, is an ethnic Uyghur who studied economics and law and worked his way up through a variety of posts in Xinjiang.