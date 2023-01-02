39%of this Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apple

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Director of Corporate Accounting, Chris Kondo, for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$149 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$130. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Chris Kondo was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Apple Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Apple shares. In total, Senior Director of Corporate Accounting Chris Kondo sold US$3.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Apple Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Apple insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$1.3b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Apple Tell Us?

An insider sold Apple shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Apple makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Apple you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

