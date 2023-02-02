39%of this Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Apple Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Director of Corporate Accounting, Chris Kondo, for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$149 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$145. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Chris Kondo was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Apple Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Apple shares. Specifically, Senior Director of Corporate Accounting Chris Kondo ditched US$3.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Apple

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Apple insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$1.5b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apple Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Apple stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Apple is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Apple. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Apple you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

