39 arrested, hundreds of contraband confiscated in Columbus police operation

The Columbus Police Department executed their eighth “Operation Unity” that brought in 39 arrests, over 200 grams of narcotics, and multiple stolen cars and guns in a single day.

The eighth execution of “Operation Unity” was a collaboration between Columbus police and social service workers to target specific neighborhoods in the city, namely Liden, Weinland Park, Old North Columbus, Clintonville, and the University District, a spokesperson for the police department stated.

“Patrol officers, criminal intelligence units, major crimes detectives, SWAT, drug crimes units, traffic operations units, and other local and statewide partners served search warrants and initiated targeted enforcement designed to specifically address violent offenders, recover firearms, and confiscate illegal narcotics,” the spokesperson stated.

Multiple agents executed “Operation Unity” on Wednesday, March 29, that resulted in numerous arrests and confiscated illicit property:

17 Felony Arrests

39 Total Arrests

8 Vehicles Impounded

5 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

11 Illegal Guns Recovered

6 Search Warrants Served

22 Grams of Cocaine Seized

139 Grams of Fentanyl Seized

2.6 Grams of Heroin Seized

50 Grams of Marijuana Seized

141 Traffic Stops

98 Citations Issued 5 Driving without a License 6 Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence

