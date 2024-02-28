A young Baltimore man has been sentenced to 40 years in jail for being part of the violent "39 Babies" gang that terrorized north and northeast Baltimore. The "39 Babies" name refers to ZIP code 21239 - the area around Loch Raven Boulevard - where most of the members live. The gang also called themselves the "GreenTeam," according to a press release from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/39-babies-gang-members-sentenced-for-north-baltimore-violence

View comments