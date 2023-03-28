39 dead in fire at immigration facility in Mexico near US border, officials say

1
Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·1 min read

More than three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration processing center in northern Mexico, immigration officials said Tuesday.

The fire broke out late Monday at the National Immigration Institute (INM), a facility in Ciudad Juarez, sitting near the U.S. border south of El Paso, Texas.

Thirty-nine people have died and 29 injuries have been reported so far, INM confirmed in a statement posted to Twitter early Tuesday. The people who were injured were transferred to nearby hospitals for immediate care, INM said.

Authorities are investigating the fire, INM said. Mexico's National Human Rights Commission was also alerted.

Images at the immigration facility showed emergency personnel responding to the scene.

An inquiry into the fire has been launched by Mexico’s attorney general’s office. Investigators were at the scene early Tuesday, according to media reports.

Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Ciudad Juarez a border town near Texas

Ciudad Juarez, located across the border from El Paso, Texas, is a major crossing point for migrants entering the U.S. The shelters in the city are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the U.S. and are waiting out the process.

Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

This is a developing story.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mexico fire: 39 dead at Ciudad Juarez migrant facility near US border

