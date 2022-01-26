1 survivor, 1 body found; situation 'dire' for 38 missing from capsized boat off Florida coast: What we know

John Bacon, Claire Thornton and Will Greenlee, USA TODAY
·4 min read

STUART, Fla. — A body was found and the search was continuing Wednesday across a swath of the Atlantic Ocean the size of New Jersey for 38 people missing from a boat that capsized off the Florida coast.

The search began early Tuesday after a man clinging to a capsized boat was found by sailors on a passing ship, Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann Burdian said Wednesday. The man, who was being treated for dehydration and sun exposure, told authorities the 25-foot boat that had sailed Saturday night from Bimini in the Bahamas, bound for Florida, had encountered severe weather.

Burdian said human smuggling was suspected. No one aboard had a life jacket, she said.

"It is dire the longer they remain in the water," Burdian said. "Without food, without water, the sun, the sea conditions. ... Every moment that passes it becomes much more dire and more unlikely that someone could survive."

The ship that found and rescued the survivor was identified by the Coast Guard the Signet Intruder, described as a tow boat on the Signet Maritime Corporation website. The Coast Guard was notified and a contingent of planes, helicopters and ships took up the search. Aircraft spotted what appeared to be a body and directed a cutter that collected the remains, Burdian said. Searchers were examining debris fields "consistent" with the tragedy, Burdian said.

She said finding the other migrants alive was the highest priority, but noted "we can't search forever."

Where did they capsize?

The man was found clinging to the boat about 45 miles east of Fort Pierce – which is on the Atlantic Coast about 125 miles north of Miami – and about 100 miles north of the island of Bimini. The man said the boat left Bimini on Saturday night. Ferries routinely make the 50 mile trip to the Florida coast in about two hours in good weather.

Officials said they were searching an area extending from Bimini to the Fort Pierce Inlet.

RESCUERS SEARCH: Large group of people missing off Florida coast after boat capsizes

This handout image, provided by the US Coast Guard on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce inlet, Florida. - The US Coast Guard has launched a search for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida in what it said was a &quot;suspected human smuggling venture.&quot;
This handout image, provided by the US Coast Guard on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce inlet, Florida. - The US Coast Guard has launched a search for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida in what it said was a "suspected human smuggling venture."

What was the weather like?

The Coast Guard said a small craft advisory had been issued as a severe cold front blew through the dangerous passage Saturday and Sunday, with winds up to 23 mph and swells up to 9 feet high. Tommy Sewell, a local bonefishing guide, said there were 20-mph winds and fierce squalls of rain on Sunday into Monday.

“Navigating the Florida straits, Windward and Mona Passages ... is extremely dangerous and can result in loss of life,” the Coast Guard said in a statement last weekend.

Where did the migrants come from?

The Coast Guard has not revealed the national origin of the missing migrants. Homeland Security officers have talked to the survivor, but Anthony Salisbury, special agent in charge of agency’s Miami office, declined to reveal names or nationalities. The effort includes U.S. agents in the Bahamas.

Human smuggling in the region is a recurring problem. Friday, the Coast Guard found 88 Haitians in an overloaded sail freighter west of Great Inagua, Bahamas. Most making the trip are from Haiti and Cuba, but the Royal Bahamas Defense Force has reported apprehending migrants from other parts of the world, including from Colombia and Ecuador earlier this month.

Is human smuggling via the Bahamas common?

Migrants have long used the islands of the Bahamas as a stepping stone to reach Florida and the United States. They typically try to take advantage of breaks in the weather to make the crossing, but the vessels are often dangerously overloaded and prone to capsizing. The Coast Guard patrols the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and the Bahamas.

“You’re dealing with criminal organizations that have no value for human life or safety. It’s really victimizing the migrants. It’s just about the money,” Salisbury said.

Human smuggling in the region resulted in scores of deaths in 2021

There have been thousands of deaths over the years – and those are just the tragedies authorities learn about. The true toll will never be known. In December, as least 53 migrants from Central America died when their cargo truck rolled over and crashed into a bridge in Mexico. Mexican officials are investigating the collision, which happened in the state of Chiapas – the first state migrants enter after crossing the Guatemalan border with Mexico.

Last March, 13 migrants suspected of entering the country illegally were killed when an SUV carrying 25 people from Mexico and Guatemala collided with a truck in California near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boat capsized off Florida, Coast Guard searches for 38 people: Updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Situation 'dire' as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida

    The Coast Guard battled time and currents Wednesday as its planes and ships searched for 38 people missing off the coast of Florida, four days after a suspected human smuggling boat capsized in a storm. The accident killed at least one person and left a single known survivor, and U.S. authorities launched a criminal investigation. Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian said the survivor told rescuers that the boat capsized Saturday evening shortly after sailing from the Bahamas into a storm.

  • Infantino says biennial World Cup can 'give hope' to potential migrants

    FIFA president Gianni Infantino seemed to establish a link on Wednesday between his plan for a World Cup every two years and the tragedy of migrants in the Mediterranean who must be "given hope", before saying his remarks had been "misinterpreted".

  • Teams search through night for 39 missing from capsized boat off Florida

    MIAMI (Reuters) -Rescue crews searched late into the night on Tuesday for 39 people reported missing in the Atlantic off Florida by a man found clinging to a boat that capsized in what the U.S. Coast Guard called a suspected human smuggling attempt gone awry. The survivor told authorities that he had left the Bahamas' Bimini islands, about 50 miles (80 km) east of Miami, in a boat with 39 other people on Saturday night, the Coast Guard said in a statement posted online. According to the survivor, the group's vessel capsized on Sunday morning when it hit rough weather about 45 miles (72.4 km) east of Fort Pierce Inlet, off Florida's Atlantic coast about midway between Miami and Cape Canaveral, but no one was wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said.

  • Noem pressures House to release AG fatal crash investigation

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday pressured House lawmakers weighing impeachment charges against the state attorney general to release investigative files on his 2020 fatal car crash. The Republican governor last year delivered the crash investigation to House Speaker Spencer Gosch.

  • September retrial scheduled for ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown to face fraud, tax charges

    “I cannot make getting it done quickly the be-all and end-all,” U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan said about the repeat of the 2017 fraud case.

  • Severe Cold Front Threatens Rolex 24 at Daytona

    If you're heading to Daytona Beach for the race, pack warm.

  • U.S. has shared 400 million Covid vaccine doses globally, White House says

    The U.S. is shipping more than 3 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine beginning Thursday to Bangladesh and more than 4.6 million doses to Pakistan.

  • U.S. has sent 400 million COVID vaccine doses to 112 nations -White House

    The United States has shipped 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of its earlier pledge to donate about 1.2 billion doses to low-income countries, the White House said on Wednesday. "Today, we will hit a major milestone in our global effort: 400 million vaccine doses shipped to 112 countries ... for free, no strings attached," White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters at a briefing. The latest batch includes 3.2 million doses of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine to Bangladesh and 4.7 million doses to Pakistan, CNN reported earlier on Wednesday, citing a White House official.

  • Missouri AG's mask mandate suits draw some strong rebukes

    Forty-five mask-requiring school districts in Missouri face lawsuits from Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and some school leaders and elected officials are questioning if he really has the best interest of the state at heart. Most of the districts are in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. Schmitt, in a news release, said parents — not bureaucrats — should be making health decisions for children.

  • Texas’ 6666 Ranch featured on ‘Yellowstone’ sells for nearly $200 million

    The ranch was reportedly purchased by a group led by “Yellowstone” producer Taylor Sheridan and is expected to be featured in a spinoff of the hit show.

  • How to transform Florida's dead sea urchins

    👋 Hey, Selene here!After I saw that thousands of dead sea urchins washed up on Madeira Beach over the weekend, most probably because of recent storms, I knew I had to get my hands on those little spiky guys. Why? In the name of crafts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.😍 Expectation: A beautiful bloom of air plant jellyfish.😩 Reality: After walking in the cold to bring my stinky loot home, I spent hours with a bathtub full of urchin guts and an aching back

  • Ice shelves along Great Lakes pose threat from hidden 'volcanoes'

    With frigid temperatures in Ontario, ice shelves are forming near the shores of the Great Lakes, containing 'ice volcanoes,' which are hazardous to climb on and should be avoided.

  • A Tesla driver details how he survived a 14-hour traffic jam in snowy weather with 50 miles of battery range to spare

    The driver said he was grateful that he was in an EV during the I-95 gridlock and posted a picture of himself watching Netflix in the traffic jam.

  • Letters to the Editor: 'No thanks' to government's free masks

    I fear they will be like plastic straws polluting the sidewalks and parking lots and maybe even the ocean.

  • Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

    The central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan suffered electrical power outages in major cities on Tuesday, according to authorities and residents, after a major power line in Kazakhstan was disconnected. The grids of the three ex-Soviet republics are interconnected, and via Kazakhstan are linked to the Russian power grid which they can use to cover unexpected shortages. But Kazakhstan's North-South power line, which links densely populated southern Kazakhstan and its two neighbours to major power stations in northern Kazakhstan and the Russian network, was disconnected on Tuesday morning due to "emergency imbalances" in the Central Asian part of the grid, grid operator KEGOC said.

  • A Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb Cyclone

    (Bloomberg) -- The chances are rising a powerful storm will sweep the Northeast of the U.S. late Friday into Saturday, bringing heavy snow, rain and winds and potentially disrupting air, rail and road transportation as far south as New York and New Jersey. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to

  • Why encourage people to conserve water, then build thousands of new homes?

    Readers weigh in on a conflict between water conservation and home construction, along with a proposed solution for homelessness.

  • Great white shark Sable pings off Vero Beach, according to OCEARCH. Is she alone?

    OCEARCH named the great white shark after Sable Island National Park Reserve where she was tagged in 2021. She is the nonprofit's 76th tagged shark.

  • Weather Service: Weekend storm could bring 8 to 12 inches of snow to Southern New England

    The local office of the National Weather Service is taking a potential weekend storm seriously enough to post a special message about it.

  • A huge iceberg dumped nearly 1 trillion tons of freshwater in the ocean. The effects could be massive

    The A68A iceberg was the biggest iceberg on Earth when it broke off. Now gone, it has dumped nearly 1 trillion tons of water into the ocean.