39 missing in ocean after suspected smuggling boat capsized days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — On Saturday night, 40 people boarded a boat from Bimini, Bahamas, and set out on the water.

They encountered severe weather later that night, causing the boat to capsize. U.S. Coast Guard rescue crews are now searching for 39 people in the ocean as they near 72 hours in the water.

A man sitting atop the capsized boat about 45 miles east of the Fort Pierce Inlet was rescued by a good Samaritan, who reported it to the Coast Guard Miami Sector about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon that several cutters and aircraft are searching the water from Bimini to the Fort Pierce Inlet in St. Lucie County.

The survivor said he and 39 others left Bimini on Saturday night, and no one had a life jacket, the U.S. Coast Guard District 7 said in a statement posted to Twitter. Officials said they believe it was an attempt at human smuggling.

