UPDATE: 39-year-old Austin man arrested in connection with car-jacking of North Joshua employee

Jan. 31—A 39-year-old Austin man was arrested Monday morning for car-jacking a North Joshua Elementary School employee in the school's parking lot.

At about 7:15 a.m., an NJE employee was approached by an individual in the parking lot and the suspect stole their car.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will have a police officer stationed in front of the building when students get off the bus, and one officer in the back for parent drop off," Joshua ISD officials said.

No other staff members or students were involved in the incident.

Burleson Police Department officers observed the vehicle at Wilshire Boulevard and Elk Drive intersection and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled in the vehicle.

With assistance from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office and Alvarado Police Department, BPD pursued the suspect until he pulled into a driveway in the 4600 block of East Renfro Street and fled on foot, according to a release from BPD.

The suspect — Shad Allen King — was apprehended and arrested at 7:34 a.m. by JCSO. BPD transported King to the Mansfield Jail.

BPD said it was an isolated incident and there is no indication he was specifically targeting the school.

Burleson 911 received a phone call at 7:02 a.m., shortly before the car-jacking incident, that a delivery driver was confronted in the 2600 block of Southwest Wilshire Boulevard by a man trying to obtain a vehicle.

Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force will take the lead on the investigation in conjunction with the Joshua ISD Police Department.