39-year-old Colville woman killed in Loon Lake rollover crash

Nov. 24—A 39-year-old Colville woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning near Loon Lake.

Melissa Johnson was driving south at about 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 395 approaching Larson Beach when she lost control of the 1999 Ford F-350 she was driving and skidded off the road, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The truck struck an embankment and rolled, coming to rest on its top, WSP said. Johnson died at the scene.

Two passengers, 36-year-old Richard Hall and 45-year-old Jessie Sylvanie, both of Kettle Falls, were injured and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. None of the three occupants were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

WSP said speed caused the crash and it was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.