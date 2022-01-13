HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — A 39-year-old died Wednesday afternoon after a shooting south of town.

Thomas D. Pierce died at the Treaty Line Road scene, according to Sheriff Randy Retter in a news release.

Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the reported shooting and found Pierce, the release said. Retter said there was a person of interest in the shooting, and the release said that Pierce and the other person were acquainted.

Crime: Heroin, handguns found when officers arrest burglary suspects

Crime: Richmond man charged with conspiring with women to kill wife

Crime: Richmond man charged with possessing 39 grams of heroin, fleeing police

The identity of the other person involved in the incident is being withheld while the investigation continues, according to the release, and no other information about what led to the shooting was immediately available.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and there is no additional threat to the community, the release stated.

The sheriff's office and Indiana State Police continue to investigate.

The shooting site is about a mile from the Brick Church Road location of a Nov. 4, 2020, shooting that killed KC Allen Simpson. Billy Wilson Sr. has been charged with murder in the death of his neighbor in that case. Wilson has a Superior Court 1 trial scheduled May 2.

This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: 39-year-old dies at shooting scene near Hagerstown