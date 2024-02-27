39-year-old faces murder charge in woman's disappearance

Feb. 27—Police arrested a Kokomo man Tuesday on a preliminary charge of murder for what they say is his connection to a woman who was reported missing last month.

Jonathon Christy, 39, is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail. His initial hearing is pending.

The murder charge against him stems from a Feb. 11 report the Kokomo Police Department took in regard to the disappearance of 44-year-old Brandi Bradley, according to a department media release.

Investigators were reportedly told Bradley last had contact with her family Jan. 19, and she hadn't been seen since.

During the course of that investigation, per the release, officers received information that led them to search a remote location.

On Tuesday, police arrested Christy in connection with Bradley's disappearance.

A probable cause affidavit in the case has not yet been released, and police did not indicate what, if any, personal connection Christy had with Bradley. They also declined to release any additional details about the case other than the single preliminary charge of murder against the defendant at this time.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.

You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.

Kim Dunlap can be reached by email at kim.dunlap@kokomotribune.com or on X at @KimDunlap_KT.