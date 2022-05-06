39-year-old gang member orchestrates revenge on middle school child, Florida cops say

An over-the-top act of schoolyard revenge was staged in Florida, where a 39-year-old man tracked down “a middle-school student who allegedly stole a necklace from a classmate,” according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Renaldo Arriaga — a “documented gang member” — did so in an attempt to recover the necklace and exact punishment, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Arriaga, who was arrested May 5, brought along the owner of the necklace to watch, officials said.

“Once at the home, Arriaga broke down a locked fence and strangled and battered the victim,” officials said.

“He also encouraged the other child to participate in the attack, but the child was too frightened. ... The victim sustained excessive bruising, scratches and minor abrasions in the attack.”

On the way out, “Arriaga threw a large rock through a window of the victim’s residence,” officials said.

The incident took place in March, and Arriaga’s arrest was announced Friday, May 6. Collier County is along Florida’s southwest coast, south of Fort Myers.

Investigators did not release the age and grade of the students involved, but middle schools in Collier County include grades 6 through 8.

Arriaga was charged with child abuse, “burglary with a battery, throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling, criminal mischief over $1,000, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” officials said.

He lives in the unincorporated Lehigh Acres community in nearby Lee County, jail records show.

“Child abuse won’t be tolerated in Collier County, and I am committed to ensuring any perpetrators of this type of crime are brought to justice,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in the release. “Children will be safe in Collier County.”

