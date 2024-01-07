39-year-old New Hampshire man killed in crash in Littleton

A 39-year-old New Hampshire man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Littleton on Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m. police responded to a car off the road on Great Road (Route 119) westbound area of Gilson Road.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 2019 Hyundai Kona off the road on private property.

The driver, a 39-year-old male from Wilton, N.H., was the lone occupant.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Fire Department paramedics.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver veered off the road and struck a tree.

The crash is under investigation by Littleton and state police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Littleton Police Department at 978-540-2300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

