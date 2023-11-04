39-year-old hospitalized after drive-by shooting in North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood early Saturday.

The man was walking in the 1500 block of South Kenneth Avenue about 7:19 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle approached him, Chicago police said.

A gunman sitting in the back of the vehicle opened fire, striking the man in the left shoulder. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police said no one is currently in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.