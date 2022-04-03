39-year-old man dies after shooting near 75th Avenue, Indian School Road

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead Saturday near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers were called to the area around 12:15 p.m. about a shooting and found the man with gunshot wounds, police said in a press release.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police didn't release the man's name or additional information regarding the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dead after shooting near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road