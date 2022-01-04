39-year-old man faces charges in two killings, one in Granite City and one in Madison

A Madison man faces multiple charges in Madison County Circuit Court for his alleged role in two metro-east killings last year.

State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday in a press release that his office has charged Larry Lovett, 39, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in the Aug. 2 killing of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City.

Lovett also faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon in the Dec. 7 killing of Andre Hutson in Madison.

Nunley was discovered early in the morning of Aug. 2 at the intersection of Illinois 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City, according to the release. He and another victim had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a St. Louis hospital, where Nunley died.

Haine’s office already has charged two other men, Mantia Johnson and Clyde Leonard, with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for their alleged roles in Nunley’s killing.

On Dec. 7, Madison police responded to reports of gunfire on Wayne Lanter Avenue and pronounced Hutson dead at the scene, according to the release. William Jenkins has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for his alleged role in the killing.

“Violent criminals must be stopped,” Haine stated in the release. “The State’s Attorney’s Office continues to focus on (combating) violent crime and keeping relentless pressure on those who sow fear and death in Madison County.

“Thanks to excellent police work, we have charged the defendant in the murders of Ahmaad Nunley and Andre Hutson. The Major Case Squad, Granite City Police Department and Madison Police Department deserve special praise here for their dogged determination in these investigations.”

Lovett was apprehended in St. Louis County and is awaiting extradition to the Madison County Jail. He’s being held on a $5 million bond in Nunley’s murder and $3 million bond in Hutson’s murder, as set by Madison County Associate Judge Ron Slemer.