39-year-old man reported missing in Lincoln County, police say

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Family members told police that Antonio Jiminez Trinidad left for work around 5 a.m. and was supposed to pick up a friend to take him to work.

However, Trinidad did not show up for his work and did not pick up his friend.

Police said Trinidad was driving a gray in color 2007 Toyota Sienna minivan with a North Carolina license plate that reads HLN-9780.

Trinidad is described as 5 foot, 4 inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Stacey’s Restaurant Chef-style shirt, according to police.

Police believe Trinidad may be in the local area or in the area of Little River, South Carolina. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

