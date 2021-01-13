An 39-year-old Oregon man was arrested after firing several shots at a federal courthouse that was breached during George Floyd protests

Madison Hall
Portland fence
A protester climbs the fence in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland during a night of unrest on July 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • An Oregon man was arrested after firing a handgun several times at a Portland federal courthouse.

  • Cody Melby, 39, was charged with destruction of government property, according to the Department of Justice.

  • When asked by officers why he was at the courthouse, Melby said "because I am tired of all the s--- you guys have to take."

  • Melby published a video to YouTube one day before the capitol insurrection on January 6 with "statements that subscribe to the 'Alt-Right' ideology of 'Stop the Steal' and QAnon conspiracy theories," according to an affidavit filed by Senior Special Agent John Dean.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

An Oregon man was arrested after firing several gunshots at a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon on January 8, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Cody Melby, 39, was charged with destruction of government property after trespassing at the Hatfield Courthouse grounds and discharging a handgun into the columns of the building. According to charges filed by the DOJ, Melby's gunshots resulted in less than $1,000 of total damage to the courthouse.

Due to protests stemming from the death of George Floyd in May, the Hatfield Courthouse erected a large fence around the building and covered the stone facade and windows with plywood.

According to the affidavit of Senior Special Agent John Dean of the US Department of Homeland Security, Melby was spotted standing in front of the courthouse in a covered foyer area between the building and the fences. The courthouse security assumed Melby was a court employee that had inadvertently gotten locked out of the building and sent two officers to assist him.

When security arrived, Melby is alleged by Dean to have ignored the officers' questions until they were five yards away, only to say "I have a gun." He was quickly taken into custody without firing a shot at the officers.

Officers found Melby had a loaded handgun and a switchblade in his possession.

Melby firing gun security footage
Security camera footage of Cody Melby firing a handgun at a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon. US Department of Justice

After being detained, Melby was asked what he was doing by an officer. Melby said he had been in front of the courthouse for 20 minutes and fired shots into the ground because no one had approached him. When asked why he had traveled to the courthouse, he told the officer, "because I am tired of all the s--- you guys have to take."

When inspectors arrived at the courthouse, they found several bullet holes from Melby in the protective plywood of the courthouse.

According to Dean's affidavit, Melby published a video on January 5 where he said that there was an "illegal coup attempt" and that the presidential election saw "theft of votes." The affidavit further notes that Melby's video includes "statements that subscribe to the 'Alt-Right' ideology of 'Stop the Steal' and QAnon conspiracy theories."

One day after Melby's video, pro-Trump rioters in Washington, DC breached the US Capitol Building in an attempted coup, leading to the deaths of several protestors and one Capitol Police officer.

In June 2020, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on "protecting American monuments, memorials, and statues and combating recent criminal violence." The order states that it is the policy of the US to prosecute "under Federal law, and as appropriate, any person or any entity that destroys, damages, vandalizes, or desecrates a monument, memorial, or statue within the United States or otherwise vandalizes government property."

The executive order further notes that US Code authorizes a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for the "willful injury of Federal property." It is currently unclear if the DOJ will utilize the executive order during the prosecution against Melby.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Biden forgoing Amtrak trip to Washington over security fears

    President-elect Joe Biden will no longer be taking an Amtrak train to Washington for his inauguration because of security concerns, a person briefed on the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The president-elect’s decision reflects growing worries over potential threats in the Capitol and across the U.S. in the lead-up to Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Report: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; dozens killed or wounded

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces.

  • Las Vegas casino magnate, U.S. Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

    American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the world's richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age 87. Adelson died on Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to Las Vegas Sands Corp, which he turned into the world's largest casino company. A combative self-made man reared in a poor Jewish immigrant family in Boston, Adelson established hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump asks those who believe in his 'agenda' to 'help promote peace in our country'

    Minutes after President Trump was impeached for the second time, the White House Twitter account posted a video message from the president, who called last week's Capitol riot "troubling" and "a calamity."During the five-minute message, Trump did not mention that it was his supporters who stormed the Capitol, with many breaching the building after Trump encouraged them to pressure lawmakers into overturning the results of the election."I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement." He added that "no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."There are more demonstrations planned in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Trump said he is "asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Every American has the First Amendment right to "have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way," Trump continued, but "there must be no violence, no law breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." > pic.twitter.com/FIJbvCYGJ6> > -- The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

    Calvin Goode “deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego.

  • Indonesian airliner crash may be linked to plane being grounded for nine months during lockdown

    Officials investigating last Saturday's Boeing airliner crash in Indonesia are understood to be probing a possible link to the plane's prolonged grounding during last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns. The 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, which crashed into the sea off Jakarta with 62 people on board, spent nearly nine months out of service last year because of reduced flight timetables caused by the pandemic. While officials conducting the inquiry have not yet commented on the cause of the crash, experts are now speculating that it may be due to technical faults caused by the plane’s lack of regular use. “There’s a major problem starting to raise its head in terms of restoring these aircraft because while out of service for nine or 10 months, they need to be kept operating, otherwise they deteriorate,” said Hugh Ritchie, chief executive of Aviation Analysts International, an Australian air safety consulting firm. The Indonesian plane did not fly between March 23 and Dec 19 last year, and was then used 132 times after it resumed operating, according to aviation data provider Flightradar24.

  • Army to Oust Lieutenant for Making Holocaust Jokes on TikTok

    Freihofer, an artillery officer who has 3.8 million followers on TikTok, had been under investigation for months.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • California Democrats see backlash after recall 'coup' claims

    California Republicans on Wednesday seized on a bungled Democratic attempt to link the proposed recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, depicting it as a dangerous act of desperation by the Democrats and fresh evidence that the governor needs to go. The criticism came as the Republican Party of Orange County launched a new round of fundraising appeals for the recall, saying Democrats were attempting to enflame political tensions at a time of national strife. A day earlier, state Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks and a lineup of Democratic elected officials claimed the recall effort was a “coup” to remove Newsom, led by far-right extremists including white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

  • China reports most new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months

    China reported its biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months as infections in northeastern Heilongjiang province nearly tripled, underscoring the growing threat ahead of a major national holiday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 138 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Jan. 13, up from 115 cases a day earlier and marking the highest jump since March 5. China also reported one new death, marking the first increase in the death toll since mid-May.

  • Millions will get their stimulus check through prepaid debit card. Here’s what to know

    Don’t throw out your stimulus check by mistake.

  • Congresswoman defends not wearing mask during riot lockdown

    Three Democrats who have since tested positive for coronavirus have lashed out at Republicans who chose not to wear masks.