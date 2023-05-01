39-year-old shot to death at southeast Atlanta home, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.
Authorities said officers received reports of a shooting Sunday at 4:13 p.m. at a home on Forrest Park Road SE.
When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police have not provided details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
