39-year-old woman arrested for arson at Redmond apartment buidling

Redmond Police say a 39-year-old woman arrested for arson at a Redmond apartment building Tuesday may be a suspect in another fire.

Tuesday morning’s fire at the Capella Apartment building in the 2700 block of 156th Avenue Northeast was confined to one apartment unit.

When officers and firefighters arrived, there was a small fire in the apartment unit, which crews were able to put out.

Police spotted the woman outside of the apartment, and took her into custody for investigation of arson.

Redmond police tell KIRO 7 they are looking into whether the suspect is involved in a previous fire in the apartment. That fire was not reported.

No one was injured in Tuesday’s fire.