39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Oct. 1—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Brian A. Rose, 1202 Hunt Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Breyon W. Wright, 1312 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Angelina Jean Gibbs, 3947 Harris Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of theft from a person in a protected class (direct) and falsification (direct), and one count each of misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property.

Tasha M. Bryant, 10149 Pippin Meadows Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of vehicular assault and failure to stop after accident.

Harry R. Price Jr., 2011 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Dustin Retherford, 1906 Bell Road, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Jeffery Johnson, 1324 Lance Court, Lebanon; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Jasmine N. Morrison, 1300 Girard Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Paige Nelson Jr., 616 Franklin St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of inducing panic, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Kyon A. Wills, 2121 Lamberton St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of arson, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Kevin Foister, 4355 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

James Richmond, Jr., 84 Weinman Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Michael Cooper, 2243 Hamilton Cleves Road, #25, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, robbery, and domestic violence.

Joseph D. Newton, 166 S. Main St., Somerville; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Eric Henderson, 1773 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of heroin (direct).

Michael Allen Garrett, 395 N. Eastview Parkway, Hamilton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Carrie Marie Studendorff, 23 Leebark Cove, Jackson, Tn.; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Everardo Osorio-Aguilera, 1458 Southwind Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into habitation or a school safety zone, and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Beatrice Renae Walker, 3503 Moldina St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Max Oliver Lee Kidd, 4432 Renwood Drive, Kettering; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Chadwick Louis Brewer, 1 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Marie Abney, 521 S. River St., Apt. A, Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Micahel Zinn, 1061 Ascot Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and violating a protection order.

Sharon Tariro Kambizi, 1354 Golf Club Drive, Lebanon; indicted on two counts of forgery.

Matrel Wayne Pate Smith, 1426 Kumler Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Septemberlyn Torray Le Nya Dorsey, 404 Outer Belle Road, Trotwood; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Donnell Davonte Cole, 519 Pauline Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Eric Matthew Davis, 6840 Spring Garden Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

Adam Garza, 1065 E. Main St., Apt. 90, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish; possession of hashish; aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and endangering children.

Rick Alan Pope, LKA 106 Parkview Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

Joshua Lee Allen, 258 Morris Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of vandalism, aggravated possession of drugs, and criminal trespass.

Rachele Marie Grooms, 4721 Bell Hollow Road, Hillsboro; indicted on one count each of arson and possessing criminal tools.

Zayde Cornele, 210 E. Third St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possessing criminal tools, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

James Sellars, 6687 Charann Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert S. Pillion, 512 Williams Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

David Eugene Bailey, 113 W. Josie Ave., Hillsboro; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael Anthony Difatta, 840 Meadow Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Nichlas Dale Isaacs, 10444 Dayton Cincinnati Pike, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron Michael Mcelroy, 5232 W. Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.