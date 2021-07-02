39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jul. 2—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Nicholas Lorenz, 1409 Warvel Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of murder (direct) and felonious assault (direct), and one count each of having weapons while under disability (direct) and tampering with evidence (direct).

Desmond Carr, 3707 Burbank Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Jade Trauthwein, 1257 Lane St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

Desiree Sparrow, 131 Pershing Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Donald R. Stegemoller, II, 139 Eagle Ridge Drive, Erlanger, Ky.; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of grand theft by deception, grand theft (direct), forgery, and forgery (direct).

Donald Drean Vaxter Jr., 1424 Republic St., Apt. 5, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of forgery.

Angelic Gail Sexton, 1964 Fenton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy Williams, 407 N. Main St., Seven Mile; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing.

Mutombo Kayima, 5215 Camelot Drive, E, Fairfield; indicted on one count of failure to stop after an accident.

James C. Wiggins, 227 Bosley St., 1, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count of attempted petty theft.

Curtis Jason Wright, 180 Progress Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

John M. Strathmann, 2903 Lopane Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of trespass in a habitation (direct), burglary, assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and attempted trespass in a habitation.

Dawson J. Booth, 5846 Ceader Point Road, Oregan; certified back to the lower court on one count of possession of false identification card, driver's license.

Uverclain Roblero-Gutierrez, 3175 Ferncrest Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Donald R. Stegemoller II, 139 Eagle Ridge Drive, Erlanger, Ky.; indicted on one count each of theft by deception (direct), theft (direct), forgery, and receiving stolen property (direct).

Kristina Lynn Masters, 3502 Jewell St., Apt, A, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jamal Rainey, c/o Mason Inn, 9735 S. Mason Montgomery Road, Mason; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Michael A. Manns, 313 Cypress Ave., Unit C, Trenton; indicted on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Odell Harrison, Jr., 125 Cain Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Mark S. Sandlin, 2016 Sunset Drive, Apt. B, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jamarr O. Harris, 347 Hampshire Drive, Apt. 6, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Lefon P. Edwards, 11547 Hanover Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of robbery and petty theft.

Michael Anthony Difatta, 840 Meadow Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Dana Renee Taulbee, 518 S. Main St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of burglary, petty theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Joe Lee McComas, 1166 Asbury Road, Apt. 9, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Geoffrey Tyler Davis, 6809 Highland Greens, Apt. 217A, West Chester; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident, aggravated robbery, assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Eric Lee Schwab, 715 South Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs.

Jamie Renee Emmert, 706 Trenton Road, Apt. A, Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael J. Steiner, 6 N. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count of compelling prostitution.

Buddy Stanley, 6955 Lakewood Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Ataul Hameed Osama, 535 Hollencamp Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of tampering with records.

Bailey Rose Little, 507 Lylburn Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chelsie Renee Edwards, 965 N. University Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, petty theft, and misuse of credit cards.

Michael Joseph Goldberg, 7723 Tylers Place Blvd., Apt. 225, West Chester; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Jason Tyler Tunstall, 726 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of forgery and receiving stolen property.

Ethan Tylor Miller, 805 Fischer Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Gilbert Lee Brummett II, 453 W. Orchard Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, endangering children, resisting arrest, and domestic violence.

Michael Paul Besanceney, 1815 Grand Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rocky Hammons, 825 N. Railroad St., Killbuck; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.