39 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Sep. 16—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Brandon North, 1586 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of rape (direct), and one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and assault (direct).

Jaihlen Marcellas Teague, 12065 Greencastle Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish and possession of hashish.

Erica C. Buchanan, 248 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Teague, 115 Knapp Drive, Apt. 506, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Patrick Earl Clarkston, 200 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary and receiving stolen property (direct).

Dillon Gage Bishop, 2105 Grand Tenton Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass.

Tyreik T. Hutchinson, 822 10th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Jaydrian J. Grant, 7505 Werner Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of complicity to felonious assault, and complicity to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Patrick Earl Clarkston, 200 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Miguel Angel Gomez-Alvarez, 1020 Chesterdale Court, Springdale; indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (direct), and one count each of failure to stop after an accident (direct) and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Rodolfo Molina-Hernandaz, 911 Hicks Blvd., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition (direct) and corrupting another with drugs (direct).

Eddie Eugene Barnett Jr., 112 W. State St., Apt. 6, Trenton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Derron M. Chamberlain, 19110 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

David R. Collins, Jr., 2628 Benninghoffen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Kirk B. Hubbard, 515 E. Broadway St., Harrison; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Gary L. Walker, 3428 Woodford Road, Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Daniel J. Carnes, 11379 Pippin Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Anthony S. Clark, 3126 Ruth Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jonathan S. Messer, 3121 Morgan St., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jason Allen Russo, 1574 Sloans Valley Road, Burnside, KY.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brandon K. Allen, 1733 Continental Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Timothy Christopher Dick, 32 Sevillerow Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Christopher Lee Griffin, 3209 Ohio Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Achynte Lenae Greer, 1906 Savannah Way, Apt. 9, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

William Joseph Garrett, 726 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to appear as required by recognizance, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Ihtiyor Salohidinov, 1670 Federal Creek Lane, Maineville; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Craig Howard Gilbreath, 1929 Hatcher Drive, Apt. G, Springfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Shadon M. McCoy, 72 S. Freeman St., Springfield; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and theft.

Jasmine Marie Paul, 141 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Jesse L. Pohlabel, 729 South Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, and possessing criminal tools.

Adam Scott Huff, 850 N. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Chelsey Donahee, 2077 Wellworth Ave., Jackson, MI.; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Lamarr Mapp, 4515 Lucerne Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Wendell T. Swan, 2610 Haverknoll, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, and petty theft.

Austin Ryan Fulton, 140 Sesame St., Springboro; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound; aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Sashae Nybri Andres, 10721 Santa Maria St., Apt. 1, Detroit, MI.; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Ricky Lee Rhyan, 967 Park Ave., Rear Apt., Springfield; indicted on one count of burglary.

James W. Adams III, 3937 Lebanon Road, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tara Christin Peck, 1520 Queen City Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.