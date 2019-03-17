This $39 set has 12 different Instant Pot accessories and you’ll love every one of them

If you think you love your Instant Pot now, just wait until you get your hands on the Tecvinci 12-Piece Accessory Set for Instant Pots. You’ll get a ton of great new features on top of all the different cooking modes that are already supported by your favorite multi-use cooker. Cook eggs in the egg rack, steam vegetables in the stainless steel steamer basket, make bite size morsels of just about anything in the egg bites mold, and more. Trust us, it’ll be the best $39 you’ve ever spent.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

PERFECT INSTANT POT SET: Our product comes in a full kit of 12 pieces instant pot accessories which perfectly meets almost all you need for making the best meals! What’s Include in the package: 1*Stainless Steel Steamer Basket,1*Non-stick Springform Pan, 1*Egg Rack,1*Silicone basting Brush, 1*Egg Bites Mold,1*Plate Clip,1*Silicone Trivet Mats, 3*Magnetic Cook Time Cheat Sheets, 1*Food Tong, 2 mini Mitts and Bonus Free Recipe Ebook ( START DOWNLOAD BY SCANNING THE QR CODE THAT STICKED ON THE BOX)

PREMIUM QUALITY AND 100% SAFETY: Your safety is our first priority. We only using the FDA certificated material of food-grade silicone and 304 stainless steel, which is PBA free and odor free. These products are easy to clean, sturdy, durable and dishwasher safe. （It will save approximately $30 than buying them separately）

OFFERS HEALTHIER COOKING METHODS -Steaming is one of the best cooking methods that remains 90% nutrient compared to frying and grilling. You can cook a variety of foods with our product ranging from seafood, vegetables, eggs, meat and baby food among others. Most favorable in reheating food without loss of the original nutrients or flavor as compared to microwave.

FITS 5, 6 & 8 QT INSTANT POT AND OTHER BRAND PRESSURE COOKER：this set is compatible with most instant pot models including IP-DUO50, IP-DUO60, IP-LUX60 and IP-DUO80. It also fits other multi quarts (6 quarts and above) electric pressure cookers such as Kuhn Rikon, Power XL, Cuisinart, Fagor, Costaway, Faberware, T-fal, Elite, GoWise, Secura and Gourmia.

ONE YEAR WARRANTY & Refund Guarantee: Customer satisfaction is what drives us in the provision of the highest and quality products. If you have any issue with our products, please don’t hesitate to contact us, we will try our best to find a satisfactory solution for you within 8 hours

