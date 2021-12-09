39 U.S. soldiers to receive Purple Hearts following CBS News investigation
A CBS News investigation found at least 39 U.S. soldiers injured in an Iran missile strike on an Iraq military base last year were denied the Purple Heart and the benefits associated with the award. The Army reversed its decision and notified the soldiers on Wednesday. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more details on her reporting.