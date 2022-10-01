39 Weird Halloween Costumes, From Outrageous To Asinine

It used to be Halloween was just one night. But, for some people, it has stretched out to a two-month celebration, thanks to seasonal stores like SpiritHalloween, and film companies and streaming platforms that start boosting horror content around Labor Day.

There’s a good reason why: More than any other holiday, Halloween allows us to express ourselves in new, weird ways.

Thank goodness the costumes have kept up. HuffPost Weird News has compiled some of the year’s weirdest, wackiest and most tasteless Halloween getups.

Start planning now, because it’s the best time of the year to get weird.

Imposta Smart Ass

RastaImposta.com

An assface mask is definitely weird — no if, ands, or buts (well, a butt).

$19.99 at Amazon

Hand Sanitizer Wall Dispenser

RastaImposta.com

Dressing up as hand sanitizer is so 2020, but dressing up as sexy hand sanitizer — that's 2022 (although some might think the sentiment is 2012).

Get it at RastaImposta.com

Birth Control Contraceptive Pack

RastaImposta.com

Considering the ongoing battle over reproductive rights, this birth control costume is not just weird, it's weirdly political.

Get it at RastaImposta.com

Empty Roll Of Toilet Paper

RastaImposta.com

This empty toilet paper roll costume might strike some people as crappy, but others might find it a window into one's darkest fears (yes, running out of TP brings that out in people).

Get it at RastaImposta.com

Cigarette

RastaImposta.com

Wearing a cigarette costume for Halloween is a great way to make an ash of yourself.

Get it at RastaImposta.com

Cowboy Boot

RastaImposta.com

This vaguely phallic cowboy boot costume could be a kick in the pants at certain kinds of Halloween parties. But you might get booted out of others.

Get it at RastaImposta.com

Happy Tree Painter

Yandy.com

Wear this sexy Bob Ross costume to a party and it probably won't just be the trees that are happy.

Get it at Yandy.com

Birthday Suit

Yandy.com

If the idea of spending money on an outfit you might only wear once a year seems extravagant, this birthday suit costume may be for you — because theoretically, you can wear it twice, unless your birthday happens to be Oct. 31.

Get it at Yandy.com

Beyond Burger

Yandy.com

It seems kind of weird for a person made of flesh and bones to dress up as a plant-based burger, but this IS a weird costume guide, so there you go.

Get it at Yandy.com

Dating App

SpiritHalloween.com

Finding love at a Halloween party could hinge on the costume you wear. This dating app costume will show you're not bumbling around.

Get it at SpiritHalloween.com

Ride a Pig

Costumes.com

This Ride a Pig costume will let everyone know you're not chicken to have fun.

Get it at Costumes.com

Turtle Mascot

Costumes.com

This turtle costume is perfect for the person not ready to come out of their shell.

Get it at Costumes.com

Slither Snake Wrap-Around Prop

Costumes.com

Some costumes are tough to squeeze into. This wrap-around snake costume squeezes you (in a fun way, of course).

Get it at Costumes.com

Ride-A Evil Clown

David Guarino for Costumes.com

The term "clowning around" takes on new meaning with this ride-on costume.

Get it at Costumes.com

Inflatable Violet Beauregarde

Costumes.com

Trust me: Everyone will want to take a photo with "Violet Beauregarde." You should also trust me when I say they will have a hard time fitting in the camera frame with the person wearing it.

Get it at Costumes.com

Pet's Elvis Couture

Costumes.com

When the family canine dresses up as Elvis, he's more than just a hound dog.

Get it at Costumes.com

'80s Video Super Star

Costumes.com

Although MC Hammer's pants get a bad rap, the baggy nature of this rapper costume probably gives you room to hide stuff if you're trying to sneak in contraband into the Halloween party.

Get it at Costumes.com

Energetic Bunny

TipsyElves.com

If you wear a Energetic Bunny costume for Halloween, be prepared for a battery of questions along the lines of "can you keep going? And going? And going?"

Get it at TipsyElves.com

Hamburger Thief

TipsyElves.com

Sure, it can be fun looking like the Hamburglar at a party, but be careful you don't try to steal the heart of someone dressed as a plant-based burger — it could lead to disappointment.

Get it at TipsyElves.com

Cereal Captain

TipsyElves.com

Dressing up as Captain Crunch sounds like a sweet gig — as long as you avoid anyone dressed as a cereal killer.

Get it at TipsyElves.com

Stork

HalloweenCostumes.com

This stork costume may seem bird-brained — especially if you try and peck at the person dressed as a packet of birth control pills.

Get it at HalloweenCostumes.com

Onion

HalloweenCostumes.com

Think dressing up like an onion for Halloween stinks? Maybe, but it's a good way to let others know you have lots of layers.

Get it at HalloweenCostumes.com

Mothman

HalloweenCostumes.com

The Mothman doesn't get the same amount of publicity as other cryptozoological phenoms like Bigfoot or the chupacabra. But what it lacks in fame, it more makes up for in creepiness. You're probably better wearing this to scare people. If you go to a party, you'll no doubt have to break character to explain the costume — yeesh.

Get it at HalloweenCostumes.com

Miss Cookie

3Wishes.com

Warning: The person who wears a sexy cookie costume has to be willing to accept a certain amount of cheesy double entendres. I'd offer suggestions, but I already have an HR meeting pending.

Honey Beekeeper

3Wishes.com

Whenever we fear that every possible character or occupation has already been turned into an inexplicably sexy Halloween costume, someone comes through in the clinch with something new — like this beekeeper outfit.

Unicorn Lizard

Petco.com

Sadly, lizards have been ignored at Halloween for far too long. That tragedy has been rectified with this unicorn costume for your reptilian pet. And the world breathes a little easier.

Kissing Booth Headpiece For Dogs & Cats

Petco.com

You had us at "Kissing Booth."

Beer Run Dog & Cat

Petco.com

There's probably no bigger hero at the Halloween party than the person who goes out to get more beer. This Beer Run Dog & Cat Costume will remind the other guests that what must be done must be done.

Mega Dinosaur T-Rex Mask

Zulily.com/

OK, if you love dinosaurs, this T-Rex mask with a moveable jaw is a perfect costume. If you love eating or drinking with a mask on, you may have some challenges.

Surgery Honey

3Wishes.com

As tempting as it might be to tell the person wearing an "Operation" costume that you want to play doctor, it's best to see if they have a funny bone first.

Pencil

3Wishes.com

Although this costume is supposed to be a No. 2 pencil, bookworms and nerds will think you're No. 1.

UFO

HalloweenCostumes.com

This UFO costume might seem a little bulky at first, but if you're hammered at Halloween, this will at least help keep you from bumping into the furniture.

Evil Fast Food Girl

HalloweenCostumes.com

This Evil Fast Food Girl costume can do double duty. Wear it for Halloween and then to the next animal-rights rally! Now that's value!

Inflatable Rocket Ship

HalloweenCostumes.com

Wearing a spaceship costume is a blast. As a plus, its bulky nature is great for people still concerned about the pandemic because it forces other people to social distance. Yay, public health!

Headless Scientist

HalloweenCostumes.com

This is indeed a scary costume. But, even scarier will be the creeps who sidle up to you with vicious anti-science comments.

Light And Sound Traffic Light

HalloweenCostumes.com

"What do you want to be for Halloween, son?"

"I want to be a traffic light."

"Why's that?"

"I thought it would be fun to be something no one obeys."

Loch Ness Monster

HalloweenCostumes.com

There is only one downside to dressing up like the Loch Ness Monster: Dealing with people who will make the same corny joke. "Well, you've made a fine Ness of things, haven't you?" To be honest, just one person making that joke could ruin the holiday.

Macho Man

HalloweenCostumes.com

Your child has only one first Halloween (which they won't remember). You have one chance to make the great photo op. Why ruin things by putting them in a boring pumpkin costume when they can go as wrestler Macho Man Randy Savage? Why indeed.

Spray Can Cheese

HalloweenCostumes.com

Halloween costumes are getting pretty cheesy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.