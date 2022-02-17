$398 purse? Fired employees charged with stealing from AC Schools

Two former Anderson County Schools employees have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of stealing more than $10,000 from the county school system.

The two are Heather Dawn Heatherly, of Jacksboro, and Stephanie Leann Jenkins, of Powell. Both were administrative assistants at the school level, Ryan Sutton, the school system's communications and public relations coordinator, told The Oak Ridger. However, in a release from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, Heatherly is identified as a former office assistant in Anderson County Schools' Office of Student Services, headed by Director Paula Sellers.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office revealed that Heatherly is accused of stealing at least $23,311.

"Investigators reviewed records from February 2018 through December 2019 after school officials reported unauthorized purchases were charged to a school purchasing card (P-card)," the release stated.

"The Office of Student Services uses school funds to purchase food, clothing, and minor household items for students in need. Heatherly purchased the necessary items and began paying for the items using a VISA P-Card in February 2018.

"Heatherly used the P-card to make unauthorized purchases totaling at least $23,311 including purses, watches and other personal items for her own use, enjoyment and benefit," the release continued.

"To conceal these misappropriations, Heatherly altered invoices to hide the description of the items and her personal residence as the shipping address. She also used an unauthorized ink stamp to place the Office of Student Services’ director’s signature on purchasing documents," the release said. It added that Heatherly was suspended on Jan. 7, 2020 before being fired on May 18.

The State Comptroller's Office website showed various evidence considered and additional information, including that one of the alleged purchases was a $397.95 handbag from Amazon. It breaks down the $23,311 in purchases allegedly made by Heatherly to be:

Amazon, $11,925

Costco, $920

Sam's Club, $2,870

Shoe Show, $30

Target, $1,868

Walmart, $5,698

"Investigators are also questioning an additional $16,288 in purchases made with the P-card that were not authorized by the office director. Investigators could not determine whether these purchases were used exclusively for the benefit of Anderson County Schools," the release stated.

No mention is made of Jenkins in the news release from the Comptroller's Office. The Oak Ridger contacted the state office and its director of communications said Jenkins was not part of that office's investigation and that information about her would need to come from Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark's office.

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark explained in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon that the investigation began after a merchant was concerned about the type of purchases being made with a government account. He did not specify what kind of purchases or the specific merchant, but court documents showed that representatives of Walmart, Target, Amazon and Costco were summoned by the state to appear before the Anderson County grand jury to possibly give testimony, as was Sellers.

While DA Clark did not give a date for the alleged crimes in his news release, Jenkins and Heatherly's true bill from the grand jury stated the alleged thefts occurred on or between Jan. 1, 2018 and Jan. 8, 2020.

Clark said Anderson County Schools suspended the employees and told the Anderson County Sheriff's Office about the matter. The school system fired both of the employees before the grand jury indictment. Sutton said they were fired on May 18, 2020. He did not have a date for their suspensions, although he said they were suspended without pay.

The defendants were each booked at Anderson County jail on $50,000 bond. Jenkins had bonded out of jail as of Wednesday, Feb. 16, Clark's release stated. Clark's release issued Wednesday afternoon stated Heatherly was still being processed and booked within the jail that morning. A check of the jail website on Thursday morning did not include Heatherly, indicating she had been released on bond as well.

The two are set to be arraigned in Anderson County Criminal Court on March 4.

Clark stated the "lengthy investigation" involved his office, the Sheriff's Office, Anderson County Schools and the state of Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

“Our investigators noted that Anderson County Schools must take additional steps to safeguard school funds,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower stated in the release from his Office. “These steps include carefully reviewing purchasing documentation including purchase orders, invoices, and partial delivery reports. I’m pleased to note that Anderson County School officials are already taking steps to correct these deficiencies.”

"Any theft is a concern, but the involvement of taxpayer money is an even higher concern," Sheriff Russell Barker stated in the release, praising the Anderson County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division for their work on this case.

"We have worked with the state and local law enforcement to expose any wrongdoing and have installed safeguards for the future. We are grateful for the help we have received in this case," Anderson County School Superintendent Tim Parrott stated in the same release.

