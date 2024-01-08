39th annual Hall of Fame Gala kicks off King Celebration in Gainesville

Overcoming obstacles, impacting the community and finishing the work of the late Martin Luther King Jr. were major topics during the 39th annual MLK Commission of Florida Inc. Hall of Fame Gala.

“This new year will take on new challenges,” said the Rev. Dr. Marie Herring, chaplain of the King Commission who also presided over the gala. “The board always thinks about ways to keep up with the times. It is our job to continue the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and advocate non-violence to remove inequality in the city, the county and throughout the nation.”

The theme for this year’s festivities will be “King Commission: 40 Years of Legacy.”

Hundreds of people attended the gala at the University of Florida Hilton Hotel and Conference Center at 1714 SW 34th St. on Sunday to honor Justice Alexander, winner of this year’s Edna M. Hart Keeper of the Dream Scholarship Award, and Rodney Long, founder and president of the King Commission who also became the latest inductee into the commission’s Hall of Fame.

The King Commission in one form or another has been around for 40 years, and evangelist Margaret Harris, one of its board members, spoke about the significance of the number 40 during her invocation.

“The number 40 appears in the Bible 158 times,” Harris said. “It is a number where you have trials and triumphs and where your faith is tested, and your spirituality is deepened. Forty symbolizes divine transformation which describes the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida under the leadership of Rodney Long.”

Darryl Anderson, president of the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., of which King was a member, welcomed the audience to the gala and thanked Long for continuing to keep King’s legacy alive.

“Thank you for your relentless hard work,” Anderson said. “King died 56 years ago and while there has been progress, there’s still more work to be done.”

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward congratulated Long and Alexander for their achievements.

Ward talked about Long’s history as Gainesville's first district mayor-commissioner and Alexander for being a student at his alma mater.

“We are here at this time as we witness a special point in history,” Ward said. “Forty years from now we can all look at each other and be proud to witness the history we’ve made in 2024.”

King Day: Marches, music and service opportunity mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Alachua County

Alexander, a third-generation graduate of Eastside and student body president, during her keynote speech talked about the importance of voting.

“King and others fought for the right to vote,” Alexander said. “I challenge you to exercise that right.”

Rodney Long, center, founder of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida Inc., presents a $10,000 Edna M. Hart Keeper of the Dream Scholarship check to Justice Alexander, on the right of Long, during the annual King Commission Hall of Fame Gala on Sunday. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

She also urged the audience to not let the ink dry up when it comes to living a life where justice is a priority.

“Here in 2024, I can see the promise he (King) marched for and prayed for today,” Alexander said.

Alexander’s call to action was for everyone to commit to active change in their communities.

“We have to move forward with purpose, positivity and power,” Alexander said. “The only way we can see the power of knowledge is if we can apply it.”

She was awarded a $10,000 scholarship by the commission after her speech.

The gala ended with Long being recognized and the commission giving special recognition to his wife.

Rodney Long, second from left, is flanked from left by his wife, Carole Martin Long, his first grade teacher Ruth Brown and Diyonne McGraw as he accepts an award for being inducted into the MLK Commission of Florida Hall of Fame on Sunday. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

“Thank you to each and every one of you for celebrating this milestone,” Long said.

Rodney Long, center, founder and president of the MLK Commission of Florida Inc., presents his wife, Carole Martin Long, right, with the President's Award during the 2024 King Commission Hall of Fame Gala on Sunday as the Rev. Dr. Marie Herring, left, chaplain of the commission, stands with them. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

He said people have asked him why it took so long for him to be recognized by the commission.

“I’ve had people ask me, ‘What took them so long?’ ” Long said. “When you’re doing things you are called to do, you don’t look for rewards or recognition. You do it out of love and you do it because it needs to be done.”

Hundreds of people attended the 2024 King Commission HOF Gala Sunday to kick-off King Celebration activities this year in Gainesville. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Gainesville)

Afterwards, he gave the President’s Award to his wife, Carole Martin Long, for her sacrifices and commitment to his and the commission’s mission.

The MLK National Holiday march/parade will begin at noon Monday at the Bo Diddley Downtown Community Plaza, 111 E. University Ave., and end at Citizens Field on Waldo Road. Festivities will continue with the National Holiday Celebration at 1 p.m. at Citizens Field with a feature performance by Little Jake and The Soul Searchers band, the spoken word and more.

King Celebration activities in Gainesville continue, but are not limited to, the events below:

Remembering Martin and Coretta Program : 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, DaySpring Baptist Church, 1945 NE Eighth Ave.

“King Commission: 40 Years of Legacy Panel Discussion” : 7 p.m. Wednesday, town hall symposium billed as featuring former Hall of Fame and scholarship recipients at DaySpring, 1945 NE Eighth Ave.

Third annual Stephan P. Mickle Jazz Concert : 6 p.m. Friday, in honor of the late U.S. District Court Judge Stephan P. Mickle at the Bo Diddley Downtown Community Plaza, 111 E. University Ave.

“Walk Don’t Ride: A Celebration of the Fight for Freedom and Equality”: 7 p.m. Saturday, a presentation by Star Center Theatre and King Commission, 11 NE 23rd Ave. Free tickets available through: https://starcenter.ticketleap.com or by calling 352-376-2442.

For more information about these and other events to be held during King Celebration 2024, visit www.martinlutherkingcommission.org.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 2024 King Celebration in Gainesville kicked off Sunday with HOF gala