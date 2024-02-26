3A SRV all-conference girls basketball team

All-conference teams are selected by the coaches in each league.

The Idaho Statesman publishes the results and has no role in their selection.

Parma’s Rylie Calkins was voted the co-player of the year in the 3A SRV by the league’s coaches.
3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY

Co-Players of the Year: Rylie Calkins, jr., Parma; Gabi Green, sr., McCall-Donnelly

Coach of the Year: Michael Calkins, Parma

FIRST TEAM

Izzy Tinney, so., McCall-Donnelly

Sidney Jackson, sr., Parma

Kailee Lerew, jr., Weiser

Brooke Hardy, so., Frutland

Aleksi Drollinger, jr., Fruitland

SECOND TEAM

Tiana Sorenson, so., Homedale

Kendall Rynearson, sr., Weiser

Haylee Gentry, jr., Parma

Ellie Shirts, so., Weiser

Emma Ormsby, so., McCall-Donnelly

HONORABLE MENTION

Sianna Gable, so., Payette

Jenna Cortright, jr., Payette

Briyer Howell, sr., Fruitland

Lydia Lindsey, jr., Fruitland

Evie Dolton, so., Weiser

Aarey Harris, so., Parma

Olivia Asumendi, sr., Homedale