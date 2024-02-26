3A SRV all-conference girls basketball team
All-conference teams are selected by the coaches in each league.
The Idaho Statesman publishes the results and has no role in their selection.
[Related: All-conference girls basketball teams in all six classifications]
3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY
Co-Players of the Year: Rylie Calkins, jr., Parma; Gabi Green, sr., McCall-Donnelly
Coach of the Year: Michael Calkins, Parma
FIRST TEAM
Izzy Tinney, so., McCall-Donnelly
Sidney Jackson, sr., Parma
Kailee Lerew, jr., Weiser
Brooke Hardy, so., Frutland
Aleksi Drollinger, jr., Fruitland
SECOND TEAM
Tiana Sorenson, so., Homedale
Kendall Rynearson, sr., Weiser
Haylee Gentry, jr., Parma
Ellie Shirts, so., Weiser
Emma Ormsby, so., McCall-Donnelly
HONORABLE MENTION
Sianna Gable, so., Payette
Jenna Cortright, jr., Payette
Briyer Howell, sr., Fruitland
Lydia Lindsey, jr., Fruitland
Evie Dolton, so., Weiser
Aarey Harris, so., Parma
Olivia Asumendi, sr., Homedale