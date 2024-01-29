3A SRV girls basketball district tournament bracket, scores

Michael Lycklama

Follow along as the 3A SRV girls basketball tournament determines the league’s state tournament berths.

The league gets two automatic state berths. A third team advances to a state play-in game.

All teams are seeded at state by their MaxPreps rankings.

Check back throughout the tournament for all the latest scores and updates.

Can’t see the below bracket on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.