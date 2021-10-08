These 3D frosted flowers are made of paint
Painter Adrienne Judge of Abstracts by Adrienne creates sculpted florals for weddings and home decor. The process is similar to cake decorating, but the paint she uses, Gaffrey heavy texture acrylic paint, is more flexible than icing. One of her paintings can weigh eight pounds and cost up to $2,000. For more, visit: www.abstractsbyadrienne.com https://instagram.com/abstractsbyadrienne https://instagram.com/totallytextured https://tiktok.com/@abstractsbyadrienne